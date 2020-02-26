Officials in Shanghai noted on Wednesday that not a single foreigner in the city has been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus since the outbreak began more than a month ago.

Shanghai is home to more foreign nationals than anywhere else in mainland China with more than 200,000 foreigners working in the city.

Last week, Chinese officials said that 29 foreign nationals had been infected with the virus in China with 18 of them having already been discharged from the hospital after recovering.

Two foreigners have died from the virus in China, an American and a Japanese national, both in the epicenter of Wuhan.

Overall, Shanghai has reported 336 confirmed cases of the virus with 272 of those patients having already recovered. In recent days, there have been barely any new infections reported in the city.