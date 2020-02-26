While the citywide lockdown has been tough on residents of Wuhan, it’s been even more of a struggle for non-residents stuck in the city.

On February 24, a group of homeless people gathered near one Wuhan hospital. Most of them were migrants who had come to Wuhan for work but had now been left with no jobs, no housing, and no way to get out following the Covid-19 outbreak.

They have been forced to sleep on the streets and scavenge for food.

However, after discovering their plight, some local volunteers went to help, distributing food and face masks on the street corner to those in need.

The act of charity comes as footage has gone viral on Chinese social media of a young boy giving a mask to a scrap collector on the street after noticing that he wasn’t wearing one.

The kid even helped the man put on the mask.