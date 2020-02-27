An elderly farmer in rural Gansu province has been very busy recently, wielding a shovel in the fight against the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

73-year-old Wang Degong from Longxi county is an avid watcher of news broadcasts and keeps tallies of coronavirus figures on old cigarette cartons.

Moved by how the outbreak has affected so many across the country, Wang decided to show his support for those combatting the virus in his own special way… by shoveling out giant slogans onto the hills.

Phrases that can be read from above include: “Wuhan, jiayou!” “Chinese dream,” and “Unite to resist the epidemic.”

The farmer’s show of support comes after similar efforts from South Korea’s tallest skyscraper and chickens.