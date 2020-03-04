A city in Hubei province is filing a criminal case against a man with the coronavirus who allegedly infected a number of others by hiding his symptoms and inviting guests over to play mahjong.

The man, surnamed Pan, from Laowu Village outside of the city of Huangshi tested positive last week for the Covid-19 virus.

According to a government notice, Pan frequently left his village during the epidemic and concealed his cough and fever from others.

To make matters worse, Pan invited fellow villagers over for mahjong and cards, leading to many of his family members and friends becoming infected.

During the coronavirus outbreak, hosting mahjong games has suddenly become a crime with villages across the country conducting raids featuring officers smashing mahjong tables with hammers.

In Chongqing last month, four people were even paraded through the street while carrying a mahjong table on their shoulders after being caught in a game.