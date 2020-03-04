As if the coronavirus wasn’t already bad enough, Hubei province is now contending with an African swine fever outbreak that is threatening its wild boar population.

China’s agriculture ministry announced on Tuesday that seven wild boars had been found dead in the Shenongjia Forest area, located in the northwest part of the province.

The unfortunate animals appear to be the victims of an outbreak of African swine fever. Local authorities are carrying out measures to stop the spread of the virus, including making visits to all local pig farmers.

In the wake of the news of this latest epidemic, Chinese netizens have been left to wonder what Hubei province did to anger the gods:

“Hubei: Why is it always me that gets hurt?”

“It never rains but it pours.” (“祸不单行”)

The fever, which is deadly for pigs but harmless for humans, first appeared in China in 2018. Since then, it has caused the country’s domestic hog population to shrink by 40 percent.

This marks the first time, however, that it has hit a population of wild pigs.

There is at least some good news. Earlier this week, the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute announced that it had developed a vaccine for the fever which is both safe and effective.