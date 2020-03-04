To combat the spread of the coronavirus, Iran has taken the dramatic step of temporarily setting free tens of thousands of prisoners.

The country has the world’s second-highest Covid-19 virus death toll behind only China, with 92 deaths reported at the moment.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread rapidly within the country. 586 new cases were reported overnight, bringing the total number of infections in Iran to nearly 3,000.

In an attempt to slow this spread, the Iranian government has opted to reduce overcrowding in its prisons by temporarily releasing more than 54,000 prisoners.

The inmates were allowed out after they tested negative for the virus and posted bail, officials said.

“Security prisoners” who have been sentenced to more than five years, however, were not allowed out.

This and other drastic measures come as it’s been made clear that Iran has completely failed to adequately control the spread of the virus.

Even a number of government officials have been infected, including 23 out of 290 parliament members and a deputy health minister who had been briefing the press about the government’s response to the outbreak.

Not even those close to Ayatollah Khamenei have been safe with 71-year-old advisor Mohammad Mirmohammadi dying from the virus on Monday — though Khamenei himself has called the coronavirus “not that big of a deal.”