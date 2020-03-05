An ambulance driver has been arrested after turning his vehicle into a sort of black taxi to ferry passengers out of a locked-down city in Henan province.

The ambulance was stopped on February 13 at a checkpoint on a highway in Shangcai county. It was then seized by police after officers found that the driver was transporting people from the provincial capital of Zhengzhou to the city of Zhumadian.

These passengers had to pay 1,000 yuan ($143) each for the ride, according to a list of epidemic-related offenses released this week by the county government.

Zhengzhou and Zhumadian were two of dozens of Chinese cities that went into a public transportation lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan.

The lockdowns proved extremely inconvenient for many in China who wanted to be somewhere, particularly those running a fever or showing other symptoms for the Covid-19 virus.

Soon, coronavirus smuggling became a thing, with people attempting to avoid epidemic checkpoints by hiding in the trunk of cars.

Hiding, in plain sight, in an ambulance, however, is on a whole different level.

The hospital that the ambulance belongs to has been fined 100,000 yuan ($14,345) while the driver has been taken into custody.

China’s coronavirus outbreak has provided numerous get-rich-quick opportunities to those unscrupulous enough to seize them.

On Tuesday, a court in Shanghai sentenced one fraudster to 6.5 years in prison for attempting to scam 1.6 million yuan from a woman who wanted to buy a large number of face masks in order to donate them to those in need.