Families looking to eat out in Beijing will now need to search for more than one open table.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Beijing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that while many restaurants had started reopening in China’s capital city, things weren’t yet going back to how they used to be.

A CDC official described the measures that customers and restaurants must take to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak continues to slow in China.

Diners should wear masks and not go out to eat if they experiencing any virus symptoms, said the official. Social interactions should be kept to a minimum and customers should be focused on eating their meal and leaving as quickly as possible.

To help in this effort, restaurants in Beijing have told to abide by a “one table per person” policy.

The policy has sparked confusion online with netizens asking if husbands and wives are actually going to be forced to eat apart and if a four-person family really will require four tables to eat out.

“Eating out has taken on the atmosphere of an exam,” wrote one Weibo user.

Considering the inconvenience, some have suggested that it would be better if restaurants remained closed to customers and continue to focus on deliveries.