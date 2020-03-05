A mother in Zhejiang province likely isn’t winning any mom of the year awards after driving straight into her own daughter.

Surveillance footage last month from a residential community in the city of Haining shows an 8-year-old girl getting out of a vehicle at the community’s gate to retrieve a package before being promptly rammed from behind by the car.

The poor girl is sent crashing into a glass wall while the vehicle comes to a quick stop after hitting a tree.

It was the girl’s own mom at the wheel. Reportedly, as she reached to the backseat to get a mask, she accidentally moved her foot from the brake pedal to the accelerator.

The girl was taken to the hospital. She suffered a broken calf from the accident.