The Shanghai government has clarified earlier reports, confirming that, yes, if you arrive in the city from a country badly hit by the coronavirus, you will put under quarantine.

Such countries include, for the moment, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and Japan.

Passengers arriving at the Shanghai airport who have lived in or traveled through one of these countries in the past two weeks must undergo a 14-day quarantine, either at home or in a designated place for medical observation.

This clarification comes after officials said Tuesday that travelers from “key countries or regions” would be quarantined.

Beijing’s city government and Guangdong’s provincial government have instituted similar measures, which are a tad ironic considering it was not so long ago that the Chinese government was complaining about other countries placing restrictions on travelers arriving from China.

The coronavirus outbreak certainly appears now to have come full circle with China now becoming increasingly worried over the threat of imported virus cases from other parts of the world.

On Tuesday, officials in Zhejiang province reported that seven individuals had tested positive for the virus after recently arriving back in the country from northern Italy. Those cases made up the majority of the 11 infections reported that day in China outside of Hubei province.

Chinese state media has since reported that, as of midnight on Tuesday, customs officials across mainland China have found a whopping 6,728 incoming passengers with coronavirus symptoms — 779 of these have been identified as suspected cases while 75 have tested positive in nucleic acid tests.