Hong Kong health officials have warned residents about smooching their pets after a dog in the city was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The Hong Kong Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said on Wednesday a dog that had tested a “weak positive” for the Covid-19 virus last month had tested positive again in its latest checkup.

Officials noted, however, that the animal still had not shown any symptoms for the virus.

The dog’s owner was infected with the virus but it remains unclear how the disease was transmitted to the pet — or if this positive result is down to some sort of environmental contamination.

Hong Kong health officials have advised pet owners to adopt good hygiene practices, like washing their hands before and after handling animals and not kissing their pets.

However, they’ve also urged residents not to overreact to the news and certainly not to abandon their pets.

At the start of the coronavirus outbreak, a Chinese health expert declared that animals as well as people need to be quarantined to avoid spreading the disease.

Some villages in China subsequently took action. In one Sichuan township, officers are reported to have gone-to-door, ordering residents to hand over their pets before, allegedly, beating the animals to death.

Last week, in the Hebei capital of Shijiazhuang, a property manager reportedly beat to death two poodles owned by one resident, evidently over coronavirus fears.

The World Health Organization has dismissed the notion that the virus can be transmitted by pets to humans and, so far, there’s been no evidence that this can happen.