While coronavirus numbers may be dropping in China, one death has some spooked.

36-year-old Li Liang died from the Covid-19 virus on Monday, five days after he had been discharged by one of Wuhan’s makeshift hospitals after it was determined that he had “recovered” from the disease.

Li was admitted to the Hanyang Fangcang Hospital in early February. He spent two weeks there before being released on February 26 after his temperature was normal for three days and two nucleic acid tests turned up negative results.

He met the official standard for recovery, even though a CAT scan from three days prior to his release still showed signs of pneumonia.

Upon being released, Li was told to stay in quarantine at a designated hotel for 14 days. On March 2, he suddenly fell ill. His wife found him lying still on his bed. He was rushed to the hospital and soon declared dead.

The case has raised concerns that hospitals in China are trying to clear patients too quickly, putting too much trust in diagnostic tests that have dangerous false-negative rates.

Initial reports of Li’s death were censored online.

However, reports have been leaking out from around the country of “recovered” patients testing positive again for the coronavirus.

Another of Wuhan’s temporary hospitals said on Wednesday that a number of patients who had been discharged have now been readmitted.

The hospital said that it will now require that patients pass an antibody test before being allowed to leave.