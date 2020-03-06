Spring-thirsty urbanites are probably crawling out of their skin thanks to the month of home-cooked meals and binging TV shows while cooped up inside. At least we are.

With that, we will gladly take any holiday or celebration that is coming our way, hence, Women’s day! On March 8th, ladies around China often bathe in questionable attention at work (no, it isn’t acceptable to give your women employees half a day off while men are working), fresh flowers, and cakes.

However, since we find ourselves in a time where everything is tailored for delivery, Shanghai-based restauranteurs and creatives present (mostly) quarantine-friendly gifts for the women in your life!

SAN | XIA

If there is one thing that the majority of women will find useful it is the boxes to keep cosmetics, jewelry, or other knick-knacks. We all have that one friend whose collection of earrings is a tad too large.

SAN | XIA is a Shanghainese brand that embellishes Chinese traditional boxes and steamers, crafting them into stylish organizers by using Japanese washi papers, Chinese fabrics, pompoms, and masking tapes. The organizers will not only make your apartment look less cluttered but serve as great decoration as well.

All the products at SAN | XIA are made by Home Sweet Home, an association that assists disabled and homeless people by providing food, shelter, and education or training. Choose from various sizes and styles that will suit your creative, extravagant, minimalist, or nature-loving friends. Some of the boxes will also carry a surprise tea, candle, or soap!

Zestea

Calling all the booch lovers! Spring begs for an immunity boost, especially when fresh air and sun have been scarce, and Zestea kombucha is a perfect drink for a sunny pick-me-up. It is a fermented beverage made with brewed tea and is packed with probiotics, vitamin B, organic acids, tea polyphenols, enzymes, and antioxidants.

Shanghai-brewed Zestea Kombucha brings you raw and organic kombucha that is a bottle full of benefits and great flavors. Kombucha is also a great alternative for limiting your alcohol consumption since this low-sugar fizzy drink can replace an occasional IPA in your hand while fixing up your gut health.

For all the women and friends, get a complimentary hibiscus-flavored kombucha with every order until March 12!

Mediterranean bakery

Raise your hand if the quarantine diet has added some extra love on those love handles. While we are waiting for gyms to open up again, it is better to indulge fully and make it worth it, for who knows when the next opportunity like that strikes.

Mediterranean bakery crafts the prettiest cakes for all the ladies in Shanghai. Choose from chocolate hazelnut, mango, strawberry or other flavors. The colorful cakes are also an eye candy and are guaranteed to brighten up the dull days.

Bonus points for ordering these in the morning and surprising your girlfriend or roommate with a fancy breakfast. Delivery is free for orders over RMB50.

DOUCÉA

Jumping back to one of the time-tested and classical Women’s day gifts – perfume! Surround your friends with a fragrant Shanghai ambiance created by a French perfume master. DOUCÉA is a socially conscious youth skincare company that uses natural ingredients so the products are safe to use for children, teenagers, and mothers.

“A Winter in Shanghai” fragrance crafted with sweet vanilla notes, refreshing green tea, and calming Levander will keep us cozy and energized until the cold season and quarantine slumber dissolves into the air. The compact size will fit even into a clutch bag and is perfect for all the ladies on the go.

Check out more information on Weibo and scan the QR code to get your fragrance (RMB198) with free delivery to your doorstep!

Baluchon

Starting up the conscious lifestyle can be a challenge when plastic and take-away food are so easily available in China. Give a gift that may help your friends and loved ones start with small changes in their routines and, hopefully, inspire others!

Baluchon makes the transition to plastic-free easier, with their stylish household accessories that are every bit as functional as they are pretty. Start with a reusable bag for your grocery shopping and in no time you will be wrapping your leftovers in wax paper instead of cling film (which is way too messy anyway).

Baluchon only uses natural, locally sourced ingredients and every product is made by hand with plastic-free labels and minimalist/compostable packaging.

Area 501

What is a celebration without a good brunch deal? Ok, maybe you will have to go outside and take your mask off for this one, but it will be worth it!

Created by women for women: Head Chef Lilian Molina and Chef Ma Chunfang from Area 501 have put together a fusion of flavors from across the Caribbean region in their Women’s Day-themed Bubbles & Brunch. Try the Jerk Chicken Fried Wontons or Mayan Pulled Pork Power Bowl, which brings back the original element, power, into Women’s day. With a vibrant selection of mains, they also offer a plant-based menu option that can pair their bubbles with the vegan and gluten-free Cassava Pone for dessert.

A one-course meal is priced at RMB88 and three-course brunch will set you back RMB178. Add free-flow drinks for RMB188 (normal price RMB276).

Nepali Kitchen

Another one that will have your mask hanging around your neck. The one and only Nepali Kitchen is cooking up a treat to show love and care for women in Shanghai! The pioneer of Nepalese cuisine put together their favorites dishes in this set dinner menu so you are only required to sit back and enjoy the meal.

The restaurant will be serving a special set for two (RMB388) that will include samosas, cheese balls (rule of life No. 1: never say no to cheeseballs), barbecued chicken, mutton chili, curry, and more! If you haven’t tried Nepali cooking yet, it honestly is quite a mouthwatering deal. The whole set consists of 10 dishes plus wine, beer, or lassi to pair with the meal.