Shanghai’s new policy of quarantining those arriving from countries badly hit by the coronavirus has resulted in four new confirmed cases.

All four are Chinese students who had been studying in Iran. They left Tehran and arrived at the Pudong airport via Bangkok on March 2 and 3.

They were put into quarantine upon arrival before being transferred to the hospital. One tested positive for the virus on Thursday while the other three were confirmed on Friday.

Health officials said that the four had not been to anywhere else in Shanghai except for the airport. However, 14 people who had close contact with them have been under quarantine and observation.

According to a new policy that came into effect this week, passengers arriving at the Shanghai airport who have lived in or traveled through South Korea, Iran, Italy, or Japan in the past two weeks must undergo a 14-day quarantine, either at home or in a designated place for medical observation.

The policy is just a tad ironic considering it was not so long ago that the Chinese government was complaining about other countries placing restrictions on travelers arriving from China.