With coronavirus numbers continuing to decline in China, Chinese health officials are now making some hopeful predictions about when this is all going to be over.

By the end of March, there will be no more new Covid-19 cases in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak that has since reached all corners of the globe, according to Zhang Boli, part of the 14-member research team sent by Beijing to Hubei province to guide the response to the epidemic.

In other areas of Hubei, Zhang, who is also the director of the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, expects that there will be zero new cases by the middle of the month.

He says that by the end of April, life will return to normal in China outside of Hubei province, which will take a month longer before normalcy is restored.

The rosy predictions come as official Chinese data shows that new infections outside of Hubei province have dropped to near zero, apart from coronavirus-infected travelers arriving from abroad.

However, some have viewed these numbers with suspicion, wondering if such a dramatic drop-off in cases might be too good to be true for a virus that has proved extremely catchy with more than 95,000 infections worldwide.

Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that China has taken some rather drastic measures to make this decline happen, locking down cities with millions of inhabitants to stop the virus from spreading.