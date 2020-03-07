The tally of “coronavirus criminals” in Shanghai continues to rise with one man being charged by prosecutors in Jinshan district for hiding his visit to Wuhan.

The man, surnamed Li, failed to tell anyone about his trip to the epicenter of the Covid-19 virus outbreak, even riding on public transportation and visiting public areas upon his arrival back in Shanghai.

Of course, he ended up testing positive for the coronavirus. He has since recovered.

A total of 55 of Li’s close contacts have been put under quarantine, including 11 medical staff at one local hospital.

His case is the first of its kind in Shanghai, though more and more coronavirus crimes are coming up on the docket.

Earlier this week, a fraudster was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for attempting to scam 1.6 million yuan from a woman who wanted to buy a large number of face masks in order to donate them to those in need.

Along with the threat of legal liabilities, Shanghai has said that those who violate quarantine or conceal coronavirus symptoms, travel history to Hubei, or contact with confirmed and suspected patients will also be blacklisted on the city’s credit information platform.