An evening of free-flow wine or an afternoon with scones and clotted cream are great ways to mark a special occasion or just a pleasant weekend.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton invites urbanites for glamorous sips and bites presenting two tempting deals to take advantage of.

Seasonal Afternoon Tea

The Ritz Bar & Lounge offers a tranquil getaway from the hustle and bustle within its charming 1930s Shanghai-inspired living room. The Afternoon Tea tradition here takes place every day so you don’t even need an excuse to celebrate!

Guests will find a delightful selection of traditional scones with homemade strawberry and rhubarb jam.

The rest of the nibbles include artisanal savory and sweet offerings, including cherry blossom macaroons, hibiscus, and cranberry choux puffs, smoked turkey mini French baguettes, foie gras kumquat praline, and more. Is your mouth watering yet?

What?

Seasonal Afternoon Tea, RMB368 per set including two cups of tea or coffee

Where?

Ritz Bar & Lounge

When?

Daily from 2:30-6pm. Reservations required.

Free-flow drinks

If you would rather go for an evening treat, head to Ritz Bar & Lounge for a relaxed session of drinks and nibbles.

Get a portion of crispy chicken and a drink for RMB78 or free-flow of beer, house cocktails, red or white wine for two hours priced at RMB138.

The free-flow happy (two) hours come with a complimentary set of snacks for every table.

What?

Ritz Bar & Lounge happy hour

RMB78 for crispy chicken wings with a cocktail, glass of wine, or beer

RMB138 for two hours of free-flow cocktails, beer or wine

Where?

Ritz Bar & Lounge

When?

Daily 5-10pm

