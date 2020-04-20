Ask anyone and they are likely to confirm that men are just much less interested or willing to get regular health check-ups.
There are plenty of excuses to help them dodge those pesky visits, with “I’m too busy” being one of the most popular ones to cover-up a worry that something may be wrong.
While some random pains or changes can be attributed to age or a bad pillow, getting a health check is the only way to make sure they are nothing serious.
A healthy diet and exercise are the highway to good health, but even the gym-lovers might want to check out their spine health, blood sugar, or get a cardiogram.
Frankly, another reason why check-ups are not the most exciting part of our life in China is the money we have to shed on them.
Luckily, Shanghai-based Renai hospital is offering a 70% discount on the Male Routine Screening package. It’s your time to shine, boys!
The hospital has put together a comprehensive set of tests and examinations to give you an explicit report on your body state.
The package includes the following parts:
- General checkup: to diagnose high blood pressure, overweight, obesity, weight loss.
- Surgical examination: to check for diseases related to skin, thyroid, breast, prostate, etc.
- E.N.T. examination: to screen for ear, nose and oropharynx abnormalities.
- Blood routine: to reflect body condition by detecting the count of blood cells.
- Blood sedimentation: it may rise rapidly in different pathological conditions.
- Urine routine: to screen for UTI, stones, diabetes, nephritis and to learn about renal function.
- Blood sugar: to screen for diabetes and hypoglycemia.
- Liver function(2 items): alanine aminotransferase, total bilirubin.
- Hepatitis serum test: to help in the diagnosis of hepatitis B, an indicator of the virus’s activity.
- Renal function (3 items): blood urea nitrogen, blood creatinine, serum uric acid.
- Lipid profile (2 items): total cholesterol, triglyceride.
- Electrocardiogram: provide the basis for the diagnosis of heart disease.
- Liver gallbladder, pancreas, spleen ultrasound: to find out whether there are morphological changes or lesions.
- Bladder, ureter, prostate, ultrasound: to find out if there are stones or malignant lesions, etc.
Renai Hospital is also giving you a free dental check-up when you buy the male routine screening package!
Also, if you share this post on your WeChat moments and send a screenshot to the Renai Hospital account (QR code below), you have a chance to win one of the 20 TCM spine checkups!
The check-up report in English will be ready 10 working days after your visit. As usual for such procedures, refrain from drinking and eating from 10pm the night before your check-up.
Where?
Renai Hospital
127 Caoxi Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai
What?
Male Routine Screening Package, RMB788
When?
Until May 10, 2020
Scan the QR code below, call +8621 54893781 or email [email protected] and book your health check at Renai Hospital!