Ask anyone and they are likely to confirm that men are just much less interested or willing to get regular health check-ups.

There are plenty of excuses to help them dodge those pesky visits, with “I’m too busy” being one of the most popular ones to cover-up a worry that something may be wrong.

While some random pains or changes can be attributed to age or a bad pillow, getting a health check is the only way to make sure they are nothing serious.

A healthy diet and exercise are the highway to good health, but even the gym-lovers might want to check out their spine health, blood sugar, or get a cardiogram.

Frankly, another reason why check-ups are not the most exciting part of our life in China is the money we have to shed on them.

Luckily, Shanghai-based Renai hospital is offering a 70% discount on the Male Routine Screening package. It’s your time to shine, boys!

The hospital has put together a comprehensive set of tests and examinations to give you an explicit report on your body state.

The package includes the following parts:

General checkup: to diagnose high blood pressure, overweight, obesity, weight loss.

to diagnose high blood pressure, overweight, obesity, weight loss. Surgical examination: to check for diseases related to skin, thyroid, breast, prostate, etc.

to check for diseases related to skin, thyroid, breast, prostate, etc. E.N.T. examination: to screen for ear, nose and oropharynx abnormalities.

to screen for ear, nose and oropharynx abnormalities. Blood routine: to reflect body condition by detecting the count of blood cells.

to reflect body condition by detecting the count of blood cells. Blood sedimentation: it may rise rapidly in different pathological conditions.

it may rise rapidly in different pathological conditions. Urine routine: to screen for UTI, stones, diabetes, nephritis and to learn about renal function.

to screen for UTI, stones, diabetes, nephritis and to learn about renal function. Blood sugar: to screen for diabetes and hypoglycemia.

to screen for diabetes and hypoglycemia. Liver function(2 items): alanine aminotransferase, total bilirubin.

alanine aminotransferase, total bilirubin. Hepatitis serum test: to help in the diagnosis of hepatitis B, an indicator of the virus’s activity.

to help in the diagnosis of hepatitis B, an indicator of the virus’s activity. Renal function (3 items) : blood urea nitrogen, blood creatinine, serum uric acid.

: blood urea nitrogen, blood creatinine, serum uric acid. Lipid profile (2 items): total cholesterol, triglyceride.

total cholesterol, triglyceride. Electrocardiogram: provide the basis for the diagnosis of heart disease.

provide the basis for the diagnosis of heart disease. Liver gallbladder, pancreas, spleen ultrasound: to find out whether there are morphological changes or lesions.

to find out whether there are morphological changes or lesions. Bladder, ureter, prostate, ultrasound: to find out if there are stones or malignant lesions, etc.

Renai Hospital is also giving you a free dental check-up when you buy the male routine screening package!

Also, if you share this post on your WeChat moments and send a screenshot to the Renai Hospital account (QR code below), you have a chance to win one of the 20 TCM spine checkups!

The check-up report in English will be ready 10 working days after your visit. As usual for such procedures, refrain from drinking and eating from 10pm the night before your check-up.

Where?

Renai Hospital

127 Caoxi Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

What?

Male Routine Screening Package, RMB788

When?

Until May 10, 2020

Scan the QR code below, call +8621 54893781 or email [email protected] and book your health check at Renai Hospital!