Easy there, the mess that is about to be presented to the urbanites is the delicious kind so all we need to do is get dressed and get excited. After months of solitary confinement, we are ready to discover new dishes and immerse our sun-starved selves in the flavors of the city. At last!

Fresh beginnings and fusion cuisine

To truly get into the mood of new adventures celebrate May 1st holiday with the opening of a new restaurant! Nothing says “summer” better than a classy night out.

Mess is the newest dazzling culinary fusion concept set to open in the heart of the Shanghai Modern Art Museum (MAM) on May 1st.

The restaurant brings sleek minimalism and elegance with fusion dishes by world-renowned Israeli Chef Shahaf Shabtay and Chef Eliran Gavriel.

What is Mess?

The restaurant connects flavors and ideas from the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, creating a truly multicultural experience right on your plate.

For the opening Friday, the team at Mess is offering a few set menus for you to explore. Choose from RMB188/RMB288/RMB388 set menus (see them upon scanning the QR code) and let the cultural exploration begin!

Scan the QR code below and book a stylish Friday night in the heart of Shanghai.

Where?

上海市浦东新区滨江大道4777号 No. 4777 Binjiang Avenue, Pudong New Area, Shanghai.

When?

Friday, May 1st

What?

Culinary fusion restaurant, Mess

RMB188/RMB288/RMB388 set menus

