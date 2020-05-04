The party season in Shanghai never ends, but the clear skies and greenery call for an evening of nibbles and drinks with friends or colleagues. And don’t even think about slaving in the kitchen for that.

Shanghaiist has compiled catering options that will be suitable for any occasion and gathering of any size. Whether you are looking for on-site or off-site dining – restaurants in the city are ready to mix up the best cocktails and scrumptious nibbles for your guests!

Kofler China

Kofler China is a German premier catering and banquet service company that holds the National Professional Group Catering Certificate. With the headquarters at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, it has the exclusive right to deliver F&B service on-site but also provides premier catering services for backstage, with experience catering for NBA games or Victoria Secret events. Kofler delivers high-end customized cocktails and creative Chinese or Western cuisine.

Off-site catering available

On-site catering:

Joy Café: 35 Xue Ye Road, BMW Experience World, Pudong Expo, 187 2147 8480

Bistro 彼食: 2555 Long Teng Da Dao. Xu Hui District, Shanghai, 159 2130 5168

Guinness Gatehouse

The world’s first Guinness Gatehouse serves quality beer, food, and merchandise. Straight from Dublin, Guinness Gatehouse brings authentic experience and 260 years of history to Shanghai. Whether you are after salads, burgers, or steaks the restaurant caters to all tastes. Of course, it is all best served with a pint of Guinness.

On-site catering: 1F,1788 Square No.1818, West Nanjing Road, Jingan District

Bookings:

021-52667018 or e-mail: [email protected]

Umaami

UMAAMI is a modern Singapore kitchen & bar that provides a full range of customized catering services. The restaurant caters to both private and corporate events and the menu can be adapted to a variety of dietary requirements. The largest party they can accommodate is 120 people.

Off-site catering available for up to 30 people

On-site catering: Heng Feng Lu 379, WPP Campus, L105

Bookings:

+86 21 6040 0898 or e-mail: [email protected]

Colca

Looking for fun food? Colca is bringing fiery Latin Spanish food for any occasion. Whether you are looking for food to pass around to share, light or heavy canape, sit-down dinner, buffet, or anything else you might imagine, the Colca team is ready to tailor their menu to your party. Indulge in Peruvian flavors and bring some color to your party, whether it is 10 or 200 people.

Off-site catering available

On-site catering: 199 Heng Shan Road, Room 2201

588 Changzi Road 3F, Sinamar Plaza, North Bund

Bookings:

186 1602 5893 or [email protected]

Portman Ritz-Carlton

The famous brand of Ritz-Carlton has been popping up during the events around town. Whether it is an event at home, office, or a grand venue, the offsite catering team will tailor the menu and service to your needs. If you are looking to deliver world-class elegance to your gathering, the team from Portman Ritz-Carlton is bound to impress with the finest service and flavors.

Off-site catering available

On-site catering: The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing West Road, Jingan District

Bookings:

+86 21 6279 8888 or email [email protected].

Hatsune

Hatsune is China’s original Californian-Japanese fusion concept with tailored catering options. Whether your party calls for elegant finger snacks or bold and satisfying flavors, the menu is a perfect companion for warm summer evenings at your home or office parties.

Off-site catering available

On-site catering: No.999 Huaihai Middle Road L4-408 IAPM

Bookings:

[email protected] or scan the QR code below



