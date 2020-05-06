Calling up your mom on Mother’s Day is only an option for those whose family is overseas. All the others, whose loved ones are closeby should make it a real treat-day!

Arguably one of the best complements your bouquet of fresh flowers is an elegant afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton.

For this joyous occasion, it has rolled out two Afternoon Tea deals. You can opt-in for a Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Buffet hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge.

Located on the 43rd floor, the lounge reveals breathtaking views of Shanghai cityscape and creates a perfect backdrop to some quality time with your mommy.

If you are looking for a more down-to-earth experience that is no less glamorous, take your afternoon tea set in the charming 1930’s Shanghai-inspired Ritz Bar & Lounge.

One afternoon tea is great, but what about the second afternoon tea?

While you can definitely indulge without your mom, those ordering Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Set at The Ritz Bar & Lounge with their moms will receive a complimentary second set!

What?

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Buffet, RMB228 per person including a cup of tea/coffee (RMB198 for Shanghaiist readers)

Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Set, RMB 428 per set including one cup of tea/coffee (buy one get one free, limited supply)

Where?

The Ritz Bar & Lounge

or

The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, Level 43

When?

2:30-5:30pm, reservation required

May 10 (Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Buffet)

May 9-10 (Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Set)