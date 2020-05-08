Who doesn’t like a bit of spoiling once in a while? Even better yet, many times and even for lunch.

Pamper yourself and spend a mid-day break with your partners, families, and friends at the newly launched semi-buffet lunch at Portman’s Restaurant.

The sumptuous buffet features a choice of Southeast Asian or international main courses. The restaurant also brings back its popular wok sautéed crawfish and black pepper with potato and cucumber, Korean Ko Ju Jang sauce with kimchi and sticky rice cake.

If you want to dive further into the South East Asian cuisine, get the Singapore Sambal with Dry Tofu and Sweet Corn.

The best part of the buffet is the “all you can eat” deal, which includes everything other than the main courses.

Make your way through the unlimited iced seafood bar, cold cuts, western and Chinese salads, Singapore Laksa, daily soup, bread selection, Chinese dim sums, rotational hot dishes, fruit selection, and many sweet delights.

Scan the QR code below and book your mid-week treat or discover special offers on the Portman’s Restaurant WeChat eShop rcportmanSH.

What?

Signature Lunch Buffet at Portman’s Restaurant

RMB218 per person Special price for Shanghaiist readers RMB168

When?

Daily from 9 May to 9 August 2020, 12:00-2:30pm

Where?

1376 West Nanjing Road

Shanghai

*Crawfish main courses are only available from Fridays to Sundays.