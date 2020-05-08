It is the season of webinars! Even your local dumpling restaurant owner is watching a webinar, you don’t want to fall behind now, do you?

With the job market entering a slightly unstable phase, the best thing we can do to make sure our time is well spent is to try and learn something new or deepen our knowledge of the subject.

Join CEIBS MBA Admissions for an interactive Q&A webinar with CEIBS Associate Dean and MBA Director Professor Juan A. Fernandez.

Reflective Leadership in the ancient Chinese village of Jinhua

During this one hour webinar, you will discuss how CEIBS’ MBA curriculum has been specifically designed to equip students with the leadership skills required to compete in China and globally in the digital era.

The speaker

Professor Juan A. Fernandez is a CEIBS Associate Dean and Director of the MBA Programme.

Drawing on over 20 years of experience teaching at CEIBS and interviewing top CEOs in China, Prof. Fernandez will introduce the unique approach to teaching leadership at CEIBS, his thoughts on the future of the MBA, and what students can expect from leadership modules held in the Gobi Desert or the ancient Chinese village of Jinhua that CEIBS include in the curriculum.

Leadership in Action in the Gobi Desert

Who should join?

Young professionals with 2+ years of professional experience interested in joining the full-time CEIBS MBA program in Shanghai.

Date & Time: Monday, May 11, 2020 at 7:00pm-8:00pm (Beijing time)

Price: Free

Language: English

Location: Online (webinar link will be shared via email before the event)

Registration: scan the QR code below

Contact: For any inquiries, please email Mr. James Kent at [email protected]

