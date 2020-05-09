Still hesitant to leave the city? We hear you, the health codes, hotel limitations, constant temperature checks when traveling can be a bit of a hassle.

Luckily, Shanghai and neighboring cities offer a great deal of staycation deals so you can take a weekend off without traveling too far! Take your pick below!

W Suzhou

Setting the scene here: huge windows and high ceilings overlooking the Jinji lake, days in the SPA, or glamping and sweaty workouts.

W Suzhou is an icon of a visionary design, a destination for the bold traveler, daring to connect with the old and the new. Choose the package that suits you better: “Refuel Escape” (from RMB1,268) for those looking to recharge and rest, or “Keep it Fun” (from RMB1,688) for the adventurers and risk-takers.

Bookings and enquires: 0512 6988 7777

Wuyuan Skywells

Looking for a serene escape from the city bustle? Then the 300-year-old tea trader’s mansion in the misty Wuyuan mountains is right for you!

The complex has been lovingly converted into a fancy family inn and home of Anglo/Chinese owners Ed & Selina. Bursting with soul, high-end design, tranquillity, and cocktails Wuyuan Skywells is less than hours direct train from Shanghai Hongqiao.

Mandarin Oriental

The hotel offers two staycation packages, both perfect for a romantic getaway.

Buy two nights and get the third one for free with the “One More Night” package or snuggle up with your old (or new) lover with champagne, room service breakfast, and romantic gifts with “Fall in Love, Again” set.

More information here.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton

You can never go wrong with a classic choice! The Portman Ritz-Carlton offers three staycation packages.

Choose the “Midweek Sensation” for a quick weekday break or a business stay, “Weekend Getaway” for the glamorous cocktail-fueled days, or “Precious Family Moments” to reconnect with your partner during engaging activities.

Booking and inquiries: +86 21 62798888, or email [email protected]

Grant Hyatt Hangzhou

Dreamy escapes start at Hangzhou. Grand Hyatt Hangzhou invites you for a special bed & breakfast offer to re-energize during your stay.

You can enjoy 34% off bed & breakfast at the hotel overlooking vast landscapes and explore the shores of the soothing West Lake.

Bookings and inquires: grandhyatthangzhou.com

Sukhothai

Indulge in one of Shanghai’s largest environmental-friendly guest rooms for a perfect getaway.

Sukhothai offers a one-night accommodation with breakfast and RMB300 dining credits to be consumed at its iconic restaurants and bars.

Booking and inquiries here. https://www.sukhothai.com/shanghai