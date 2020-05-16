Britannica has seen some students return to school and resume their in-class lessons. As the education authority will be soon reviewing the opening times for younger year groups, we look forward, with confidence, to returning to regular schooling this term and a successful end to this academic year.

In the meantime, Britannica would like to make prospective parents aware that they are now accepting applications for Autumn Term 2020-2021 at Britannica International School, Shanghai.

Quick Facts about Britannica

Five Key Advantages of Britannica

Early Bird Discount

Prospective parents who wish to apply for the 2020-21 Autumn Term at Britannica can receive a tuition fee discount after completing the admissions process and successfully receiving an official offer to join the school.

5% discount on annual fees paid annually before 1st June 2020

or 3% discount on Autumn Term fees paid termly before 1st June 2020.

How to make an appointment

Parents wishing to take advantage of the Early Bird Discounts of 5% or 3% are recommended to make an appointment with Britannica’s Admission team.

Looking forward to a continued bright future ahead for Britannica International School, Shanghai, with more parents joining the Britannica family.

To make an appointment, please scan the QR code or click here.

The school will be in contact shortly after they receive your registration.