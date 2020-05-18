520 may look like just another number, but for Chinese, it is one of the most romantic ones there is! That is thanks to its similar pronunciation to “I love you” in Mandarin. English has a long way to go to catch up with all the puns and wordplay!

Since February 14th may have been spent in the heat of quarantine, you now have a second chance to dive into an evening of romance.

Treat yourselves to a romantic couple’s break this 520 at The Portman Ritz-Carlton. Located on Nanjing West Road, the location is perfect for strolling the city’s historical sights and modern chic boutiques.

When you are done with lovey-dovey walks, the luxurious room or themed suite and the pampering culinary journey at the hotel will guarantee you both a truly relaxing and rejuvenating stay.

Choose the most suitable set below.

Sparkling Romance

The Sparking Romance evening offers a charming escape for lovebirds. Settle in at the Deluxe Skyline Room with a romantic setting.

One themed cake

One bottle of champagne

Breakfast for two

Stay date: 20 May 2020

RMB 1,314 NET per room per night.

Suite Escape

To make your special day complete, indulge your loved one with a stunning escape in one of the six luxurious themed suites on levels 12, 44, and 45 with a breathtaking cityscape.

Go grand with a round-trip limousine transfer by the hotel chauffeur or surprise your better half by presenting a surprise bouquet of 99 roses and a bottle of champagne to celebrate upon arrival.

Continue with a private dining experience in the suites which is the perfect way to begin the memorable night or make a sweet proposal.

This package includes:

A private dining experience in one of the top suites

Welcoming with one bouquet of 99 roses and one bottle of champagne

The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge Benefits (including 5 food presentations daily)

Round-trip limousine transfer from downtown Shanghai

Stay date: 20 May 2020

From RMB 9,999 NET per room per night.

Terms and conditions apply. 48 hours advance reservation required for Sparkling Romance and Suit Escape. For inquiries or reservations, please contact +86 21 62798888, or email [email protected].

A Tantalizing Culinary Journey

Surprise your loved one with an exquisite culinary journey beginning with a sip of handcrafted cocktails or mocktails mixed by the bar manager Tural Hasanov.

The tipples are then followed by a delightful appetizer and main course at Portman’s Restaurant, accompanied by a glass of Chandon Brut Rosé.

To make the memorable night last, the journey will continue at The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge on level 43 with delectable dessert surprises, while admiring night view of the city.

The package includes:

Two themed cocktails/ mocktails at The Ritz Bar & Lounge, level 1

Appetizer and main course for two at Portman’s Restaurant, level 1

Dessert for two at The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, level 43

20 May, from 18:00 to 22:30.

RMB 999 NET per couple

Reservation required: Tel: 6279 7166 or Email: [email protected]



