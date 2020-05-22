Looking for a cute Sunday activity? Well, Shanghai Centre has just that! First, donate your pre-loved items for their Charity Drive and then support local crafters by purchasing clothes, jewelry, and other goods at Little BIG Market.

All happening this Sunday, May 24th!

Charity Clothes Drive

Charity Drive is organized in a partnership with Heart to Heart, which is a charity that provides corrective surgery for Chinese children with congenital heart defects (CHD).

Accepted donated items: cleaned and new or gently used, encouraged to be sorted as below:

Men’s (clothing)

Women’s (clothing)

Boys aged 9-16 years (clothing)

Boys aged 2-8 years (clothing)

Girls aged 9-16 years (clothing)

Girls aged 2-8 years (clothing)

Baby (clothing)

School – stationery, school bags, sports equipment, essentially anything that would be school appropriate

Misc – small non-breakable items, general household items

Toys – especially for babies

Shampoo (especially full-size for adults)

Diapers/Nappies (especially small & medium size)

When?

Sunday, May 24, 2020, 10am – 4pm

Where?

Shanghai Centre Office Building, West Offices, Suite 410

Visitors are invited to come during these hours to drop off their goods. For those who can’t drop off at the above time, please contact H2H directly via email ([email protected]) for their drop off location and time information.

Please note: Heart to Heart does NOT accept furniture, electrical items, or items of a breakable nature. Heart to Heart respectfully requests that any items damaged, stained, or broken in any way are not included in the donation.

Little BIG market

Once you free up some space in your wardrobe, it is time to get some new items to love!

Shanghai Centre hosts a market, where local makers will be selling plenty of hand-made jewelry, clothes, cosmetics, and delicious treats.

There will be plenty of treats for the younger visitors, including a bouncing castle, so consider your family Sunday booked!

Where?

Shanghai Centre

The Plaza (above Cityshop), 1376 Nanjing Road West

When?

Sunday, May 24, 10-5pm

