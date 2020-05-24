What are the chances that you never had a set of LEGO bricks? Very little. In fact, most of the adults in their 20s and 30s still have a box of random blocks stuffed in their childhood home!

If you harbor some sweet memories about the brand or want to give it a try now, you don’t want to miss out on the special discount sale at Shanghai Centre! Up to 80% off on selected items!

Even if you are not too hyped up by the sight of LEGO, Children’s Day is just around the corner and we all know at least one kid who would absolutely love a new, quality toy.

The three-day sale will start on Sunday’s Little BIG Market at the Shanghai Centre Plaza. You will find the LEGO booth amongst all the other vendors.

Can’t make it this weekend? Monday and Tuesday will give you the entire day to check out the goodies inside the West Offices.

What?

Toys (LEGO, Chicco, and other brands) sale with up to 80% off

Where?

Shanghai Centre Plaza (above Cityshop)

and

West Offices, Suite 410 (entrance via the elevator in front of Starbucks)

1376 Nanjing Road West

When?

Sunday, May 24, 10-5pm (Little BIG Market at Shanghai Centre Plaza)

and

Monday-Tuesday, May 25-26, 10-7pm at the West Offices

Keep up with the latest news by following the Shanghai Centre WeChat account below.



