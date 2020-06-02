It was an emotional day for Shanghai’s youngest students as they returned to school for the first time in more than four months.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, kindergartens and first-to-third-graders hadn’t been on campus since their previous semester ended way back in mid-January.

Classrooms are being disinfected twice daily and teachers are also checking temperatures twice a day.

Considering that this can all seem a bit scary, education authorities have allowed parents to keep their kids at home, continuing to take online classes, if they so choose.

This is the fourth and final batch of students to return to school in Shanghai. Graduating high-schoolers and middle-schoolers were the first, returning on April 27.