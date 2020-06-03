Right, who of us doesn’t. Choosing a workout instead of a glass of Aperol Spritz requires some serious willpower.

Through ups and downs, we have found that while fitness in China can cost you very little or even nothing (you will need to lower your standards though), going to a decent health club that is not in the basement and has good shampoo can act as a core motivator.

Our one-and-only, The Portman Ritz-Carlton, has put together deals for the upscale health club that will get you right up on that elliptical and then into the pool.

Or a sauna, we will leave it up to you.

Health Club at The Portman Ritz-Carlton boasts not only sparkling clean changing rooms but also a full range of cardio and strength training machines.

Once you are done with the difficult part, enjoy the indoor and outdoor pool or treat yourself to a sauna or jacuzzi.

Seasonal offers (available for purchase until August 31, 2020):

RMB1,688 – One-month health club membership for one person

RMB2,688 – One-month health club membership for a couple

RMB4,688 -Three-month health club membership for one person

Facilities include:

Indoor/outdoor swimming pools (outdoor pool opens from 7:00 – 19:00)

Gymnasium

Squash court

Steam bath, sauna, and jacuzzi

Gym? Forget the dirty basement clubs and invest in a quality facility that you will actually want to go to.

Reach out to [email protected] or call 6279 8888 *5922 for more information.

What?

The Portman Ritz-Carlton Health Club summer deals

When?

Available until 31 August, open daily 7-11pm

Where?

The Ritz-Carlton, Level 7