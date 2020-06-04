Can you believe it has already been a year since this international retailer has stepped into Shanghai? They grow up so fast!

ALDI CHINA launched their first stores in 2019 and has since opened seven stores in Shanghai! To celebrate this milestone and thank all their customers, the team is offering special deals from 28 May to 10 June.

Promotions, promotions, promotions

You can look forward to exciting discounts on a great selection of your favorite ALDI products, and every week will bring new surprises!

At the same time, ALDI CHINA is launching new benefits and services including more rewards for ALDI members and an increased delivery range now reaching five kilometers from each store.

Wine deals not to miss

What is essential for any birthday celebration? Wine! The anniversary promotions will bring you some quality wines at even more affordable prices. Check out some of our favorite wine deals and food pairings below.

Looking for an appetizer to share with your friends? Tear open a pack of ALDI's Red Legend Roasted Cod Slices (RMB12.90) and crack a bottle of The Pond Pinot Grigio Chardonnay (RMB69 RMB99). The snack's savory taste is the perfect foil for the wine's fresh, zesty flavors.

ALDI's Rieden Selection Riesling Privat (RMB99 RMB149) has aromas of fresh peach, apple, and grapefruit, which pairs well with the rich German Style Hot Dog (RMB8.90 RMB10.90).

ALDI has also created a combo meal just for their celebration featuring their German Style Garlic Lemon Rosemary Flavoured Roasted Chicken, potatoes, and two bottles of wine: the white South Point Estate Pinot Grigio and the red Toro Loco Reserva, Utiel-Requena DOP (RMB68 RMB117.90). A sumptuous meal for two.

If you have a sweet tooth, the richness of ALDI's Claire Creek Sparkling Moscato Rosa (RMB39 RMB69) will complement their Peach Sorbet (RMB14.90 RMB19) for a decadent pairing.

Besides festive wine and food pairing, take advantage of great deals on ready-made meals, snacks, and pantry staples.

Take a stroll through the aisles of international and locally sourced products tailored to local needs.

What?

First Anniversary of ALDI’s stores in China

Where?

All ALDI stores in Shanghai (find the full list here)

When?

May 28 to June 10

