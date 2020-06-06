Clear skies in Shanghai can be used for much more than just a picnic in the park. Sun reflecting off the glass skyscrapers and the summer heat is best admired from higher-up.

Afternoon tea

The Portman Ritz-Carlton invites urbanites to unwind with an afternoon tea journey while taking in the magnificent cityscape at the Club Lounge located on the 43rd floor.

Made fresh every morning, the afternoon tea buffet includes savory items, cakes, tarts, mini sweet bites, ice cream, waffles and topped with the luscious homemade chocolate pralines. An afternoon well spent!

Embark on the journey of flavors with your closest friends or family – they are all bound to love it.

What?

The Portman Ritz-Carlton afternoon tea buffet

RMB198 per person (free-flow coffee or tea)

RMB228 per person (a glass of sparkling wine and free-flow coffee or tea)

RMB318 per person (a glass of Moët & Chandon Brut NV Champagne and free-flow coffee or tea)

special price for Shanghaiist readers on June 6 & 7

When?

June 6-July 26 every Saturday and Sunday

2-5:30pm. Reservation required.

Where?

Club Lounge on Level 43 at The Portman Ritz-Carlton

Oysters and free-flow drinks

If you are looking for a really classy treat – oysters are the ones to deliver without fail. Pair that with two hours of free-flow drinks and you got yourself an evening!

Whether it is just your regular Wednesday or a romantic Friday, the elegant Ritz Bar at The Portman Ritz-Carlton is hosting free-flow beer, house cocktail, and red or white wine nights every day. To complement your drinks, add fresh French oysters that are served Thursdays to Saturdays.

What?

Two hours of free-flow drinks and oysters

RMB138 two hours of unlimited white wine, red wine, Tsingtao beer, and house cocktails

RMB228 per person, two hours of free-flow drinks and half a dozen oysters

RMB318 per person, two hours of free-flow drinks and a dozen oysters

When?

Until August 31

5-11:30pm

free flow package is available daily

oysters packages every thursday to saturdayOyster until 10:30pm

Where?

The Ritz Bar and Lounge at The Portman Ritz-Carlton