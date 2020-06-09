We are all thirsty for traveling and holidays that do not confine us to the four walls of compact Shanghai apartments.

While touring Mainland China gets easier, if you are a foreign passport holder, you are still bound to encounter daily difficulties with hotels and tourist attractions.

Why not play it safe for a little longer and treat yourself to a staycation in the city?

Shanghai Centre has cooked up two deals that work hand-in-hand to create an excellent staycation for urbanites.

Serviced apartments for a fraction of the original price

Take your loved one or friends out for a couple of days and choose from selected short term stays at the premium serviced apartments with up to 60% off!

Deals to choose from:

Studio RMB 1580/night RMB 632/night

One Bedroom RMB 1980/night RMB 990/night

Two Bedroom A RMB 2380/night RMB 1190/night

Two Bedroom B RMB 2480/nigh t RMB 1240/night

Two Bedroom C RMB 2980/night RMB 1490/night

Two Bedroom D RMB 3580/night RMB 1790/night

Three Bedroom A RMB 3480/night RMB 1740/night

Three Bedroom B RMB 3880/night RMB 1940/night

Three Bedroom C RMB 3980/night RMB 1990/night

Four Bedroom Suite RMB 4880/night RMB 2440/night

Other information:

All rates are subject to 10% service fee and 6% VAT)

Max 2 night stays per booking

The stay needs to be completed before Aug 31, 2020

For more information and bookings contact [email protected] or call 6279 8502.



Come out and dine!

Whether you are looking to combine the dining and serviced apartments deal or are just looking to explore new restaurants, Shanghai Centre is the place to be.

Pizza? Vegetarian treats? Fresh salads? Vietnamese food? They have it all.

Get the best deals from participating restaurants below:

2-course set meal with a glass of wine will set you back only RMB98, and 4-course set meal with two glasses of wine comes at RMB198.

The promotion is running June 11-19 daily from 5pm onwards. Just show up!