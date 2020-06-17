Health checks may not be the sexiest thing to purchase on one of the shopping festivals in China, but our bodies can’t run solely on new PJs and Korean skincare.
While usually getting a proper health check in Shanghai can set you back a solid sum of RMB, the discounts for 618 shopping day at Renai Hospital will make it worth it.
Choose from a selection of medical tests and make sure you have that summer body ready for all the outings (and we are not talking about the quarantine muffin top).
Check out their deals below.
General Health Check-Up
Female
- Economy
RMB2008RMB1004
- Gold
RMB3548RMB1774
- Platinum
RMB5638RMB2819
- Diamond
RMB6738RMB3369
Male
- Economy
RMB1898RMB949
- Gold
RMB3218RMB1609
- Platinum
RMB5418RMB2709
- Diamond
RMB6518RMB3259
Children
- 0-3 years old
RMB600RMB400
- 3-9 years old
RMB900RMB600
- 6-14 years old
RMB1300RMB900
Sleep apnea syndrome check
- Consultation RMB500
- Polysomnography RMB1500
- Nasal Endoscopy RMB400
- Pharingoscopy RMB400
Total price
RMB2800 RMB750
Cervarix vaccine
HPV16,18
RMB2680 RMB2380
Important information:
- Appointments need to be made 2 days in advance.
- For general health checkup, refrain from eating after 10pm the day before the check-up
- Due to a large number of appointments during the special offer period, the reports of general health checkups will be ready within 4 weeks.
- Payments are limited to cash, credit card, Alipay, and WeChat pay. The packages may not be covered by insurance.
- Shanghai Renai Hospital International Medical Center reserves the right of final interpretation of this promotion.
Scan the QR code below for more information or reach out via email [email protected] or phone (8621) 5489 3781.