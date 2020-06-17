Health checks may not be the sexiest thing to purchase on one of the shopping festivals in China, but our bodies can’t run solely on new PJs and Korean skincare.

While usually getting a proper health check in Shanghai can set you back a solid sum of RMB, the discounts for 618 shopping day at Renai Hospital will make it worth it.

Choose from a selection of medical tests and make sure you have that summer body ready for all the outings (and we are not talking about the quarantine muffin top).

Check out their deals below.

General Health Check-Up

Female

Economy RMB2008 RMB1004

RMB1004 Gold RMB3548 RMB1774

RMB1774 Platinum RMB5638 RMB2819

RMB2819 Diamond RMB6738 RMB3369

Male

Economy RMB1898 RMB949

RMB949 Gold RMB3218 RMB1609

RMB1609 Platinum RMB5418 RMB2709

RMB2709 Diamond RMB6518 RMB3259

Children

0-3 years old RMB600 RMB400

RMB400 3-9 years old RMB900 RMB600

RMB600 6-14 years old RMB1300 RMB900

Sleep apnea syndrome check

Consultation RMB500

RMB500 Polysomnography RMB1500

RMB1500 Nasal Endoscopy RMB400

RMB400 Pharingoscopy RMB400

Total price RMB2800 RMB750

Cervarix vaccine

HPV16,18 RMB2680 RMB2380

Important information:

Appointments need to be made 2 days in advance.

For general health checkup, refrain from eating after 10pm the day before the check-up

Due to a large number of appointments during the special offer period, the reports of general health checkups will be ready within 4 weeks.

Payments are limited to cash, credit card, Alipay, and WeChat pay. The packages may not be covered by insurance.

Shanghai Renai Hospital International Medical Center reserves the right of final interpretation of this promotion.

Scan the QR code below for more information or reach out via email [email protected] or phone (8621) 5489 3781.