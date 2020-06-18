The old saying that about the fastest route to a man’s love is through his stomach still rings true today, although the same can be applied to all genders.

This weekend, however, all the greatest brunches in town should go towards celebrating our precious dads! The Portman Ritz-Carlton has cooked up a buffet exactly for that cause.

Whether you are celebrating with the whole family or preparing a surprise for your dad, a hearty brunch at Portman’s Restaurant will create a celebratory atmosphere while filling your stomach with a variety of dishes.

Colorful Mediterranean inspirations reveal themselves in healthy salads and antipasto, cold and hot tapas, or assorted European cheeses.

Afterward, dig into a selection of hot dishes or try out the roast and carving station. The final step in this celebration, as it should be, is a dessert, that will cover all the sweet teeth you might have.

In addition, kids will be invited to become little pastry chefs, where they can make delicious surprises for their dads.

Check out the deal below:

What?

RMB338 RMB 288 per person with unlimited coffee, tea, and soft drinks

RMB438 RMB388 per person with unlimited sparkling wine, house wine, beer and cocktails

RMB538 RMB488 per person with unlimited Moët & Chandon champagne Imperial Brut, house wine, beer, and cocktails

Where?

The Portman Ritz-Carlton

When?

June 21st, 12-3pm (reservation required)

Shanghaiist readers booking through the QR code below will enjoy special discounts!

Stay Deal

If you are looking to make it a staycation weekend for the whole family, you can opt-in for a set that includes a night at the hotel, where the room is decorated especially for Father’s day!

Check-in the night before and enjoy the cocktail crafting experience in the evening. The little ones can have fun in a tent pitched right in the room, and the whole family can dig into the breakfast buffet or brunch buffet. Depending on when you decide to get up!

The price for this whole weekend set starts at RMB1,788 per room.

You can find more information after scanning the QR code