It is the time of entrepreneurs! Or some it seems when you visit any startup event. However, with the growing competition around, one really needs to think of some creative ways to impress the public and bring forth a great product.

At China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in Shanghai, entrepreneurship is seen as an art that needs practice.

As a supplement to the MBA entrepreneurship courses, CEIBS eLab was established in 2015 as an in-house incubator for entrepreneurial ventures launched within the community.

It offers students training programs that help acquire comprehensive knowledge and skills in new venture creation, investment, and digital technology.

Join CEIBS Admissions for a conversation with alumnus Daniel Wang (MBA2017), who currently leads CEIBS eLab.

He will talk about his entrepreneurial journey and how the eLab can be a perfect place for aspiring entrepreneurs to learn the nuances of building a startup and turning it into a successful business venture.

One key takeaway from Wang, as a successful entrepreneur, you wouldn’t have to rely on a stroke of luck!

Daniel Wang, Senior Manager of CEIBS eLab and James Kent, Assistant Marketing Manager of CEIBS MBA program

If you are looking to get some valuable insights into the startup environment in China and the best practices to follow when setting up your own business, this workshop will answer questions that might take you years to learn.

About CEIBS

CEIBS was established by the Chinese government and the European Union in 1994. It has China’s largest and most prestigious business school alumni network with over 24,000 alumni all over the world. It gives alumni a unique China understanding with a global perspective that helps them stand out amongst other candidates.

CEIBS MBA English program is a full-time 18-month course that has been ranked No 5 globally and No 1 in Asia.

What?

Webinar: Practicing entrepreneurship @ CEIBS eLab

for candidates with 2+ years of work experience who are interested in CEIBS full-time MBA program in Shanghai

Where?

Online (link for the webinar will be sent after the registration)

When?

Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 7:00pm-8:00pm (Beijing time)