If you are missing the good old shopping where you get to chat with the makers, taste a few bites of hand-made goods and get to know the local craft scene – you are not alone.

Supermarkets and online shopping may be convenient, but sometimes a touch of personality can make our shopping much more enjoyable.

Shanghai Centre is getting local crafters and makers together for a ten-day shopping extravaganza, that might just keep you coming back for more. Star Market will be inviting urbanites to browse and shop the old way.

The list of participating vendors is long and includes jewelry makers, hand made soaps and candles, home decorations, and even vinyl!

The jewelry makers will be presenting pieces suitable for all ages and styles, from elegant pearls to creative edgier fashion solutions.

The vendors will be working at the Shanghai Centre for ten days, so whether it is a birthday that is coming up or a need to treat yourself, the Star Market might just be the spot to find your new favorite crafter.

Get your tote bags ready and spend a few hours chatting with the local creatives and crafters while also supporting the small businesses.

What?

Star Market at Shanghai Centre

Where?

1376 Nanjing Road West, Shanghai Centre Plaza

When?

June 29- July 9, 11am-9pm

Follow Shanghai Centre’s official WeChat account to get the latest updates on their deals and activities.