Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Share Worldwide Analysis Gross Margin Study Latest Innovations Segments Growth Prediction Industry Trends And Opportunity Assessment By 2030

Indications for use of adalimumab, the first humanised monoclonal antibody, include the treatment of a variety of autoimmune illnesses. Adalimumab is a treatment that is classified as an anti-TNF (tumour necrosis factor) medication. It works by inhibiting the function of TNF (tumour necrosis factor), which in turn reduces inflammation. Psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, and other inflammatory bowel disorders, as well as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis are some of the conditions that this medication is used to treat. Phage display, the method that was used to discover it initially and give it its name, found it. In addition, it went through each step of the manufacturing process at BASF Bioresearch Corporation and was created by BASF Knoll. Abbott made the announcement that they will be purchasing BASF Bioresearch Corporation in December of 2000. The pharmaceutical division of Abbott Laboratories was spun out into a new company called AbbVie Inc. in January of 2013. AbbVie was more involved in the activities of developing and commercialising products. Under the brand name Humira, AbbVie marketed a medicine that contained adalimumab. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States granted approval in 2008, and the European Medicines Agency did so in 2003. The Humira drug’s patent, however, ran out in Europe in June 2017 and in the United States in November 2017. As a result of its status as the drug with the highest volume of sales in the world, a number of pharmaceutical companies are concentrating their efforts on the creation of biosimilar versions of adalimumab.

Top Key Players

Amgen Inc.Pfizer Inc.Sandoz International GmbHCelltrion Healthcare Co Ltd.Fresenius Kabi AGKyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd.LG Life Sciences Ltd.Mochida Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.Momenta PharmaceuticalsIncOther Prominent Player With Pipeline Product Portfolio

Global Adalimumab Biosimilar Market SegmentationGlobal Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 – 2030) By Application•Rheumatoid Arthritis•Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis•Psoriatic Arthritis•Crohn’s Disease•Ankylosing Spondylitis•Ulcerative Colitis•PsoriasisGlobal Adalimumab Biosimilar Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 – 2030) By Distribution Channel•Hospital Pharmacy•Online Pharmacy•Retail Pharmacy•Other Direct Distribution Channels

