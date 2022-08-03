Anti-Static Polyethylene Bag Market Share Size Growth Trends Analysis By Body Type Fuel Type End User And Regional Forecast To 2030

It is anticipated that the size of the global anti-static polyethylene bag market would register an 11.2 percent CAGR over the course of the anticipated timeframe.Antistatic bags are one of the efficient packing alternatives that are available. These bags provide all of the characteristics that are necessary for optimal performance during storage and transit, and they shield sensitive products and components from moisture as well as corrosion and shield them. The vast majority of antistatic bags have a flat or cast appearance, are available in a range of different sizes, and can have their dimensions and transportability adapted to match the specific needs of the user or product. The availability of flat bags that enable convenient packaging of products, the rising demand for consumer durables as a result of increasing levels of disposable income, and the increasing use of polyethylene bags to protect products from water and moisture are some of the essential factors that will drive the market. The expansion of electrostatic discharge protection measures, along with an increase in the demand for pharmaceutical products and the popularity of online sales channels, will lend support to the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, thereby generating enormous opportunities that will eventually lead to the creation of new jobs.

Top Key Players

Protective Packaging Corporation Teknis Limited 3M Company Digi-Key Corporation Hisco Inc IMPAK Corporation Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd Advantek Inc Miller Packaging Daklapack Group Edco Supply Corporation Naps Polybag Co Polyplus Packaging Sharp Packaging Systems Tip Corporation and Mil-Spec Packaging.

Segmentation of Anti-Static Polyethylene Bag Market-By Type•Dissipative Anti-static Bags•Conductive Anti-static BagsBy Application•Electronic & Electricals•Health Care•Personal Care•Chemicals•OthersBy Thickness•Less than 0.5 mil•6 to 0.10 mil•11 mil to 0.15 mil•More than 0.16 ml

