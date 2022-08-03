Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Assessment Market 2022 Global Industry Size Share Emerging Trends Top Leaders Segmentation And Future Prospects By 2030

Cannabinoids are chemical substances that are produced by the Cannabis sativa plant through their own natural processes. Cannabinoids and medicinal marijuana have attracted more interest in recent years due to the expanding number of therapeutic uses in human medicine that both of these fields have. The active components of cannabinoids have the potential to be beneficial in treating a wide range of illnesses, such as persistent pain, the pain associated with cancer, depression, anxiety disorders, sleep difficulties, and neurological disorders. The current spike in the use of and acceptance of CBD may largely be traced to the beginning of cannabis legalisation across the United States. This is especially true regarding the medical use of CBD. The most recent development was the approval of the Farm Bill in 2018, which made it possible to legally grow hemp. Hemp is defined as cannabis that contains less than 0.3 percent THC by weight.In the coming years, it is anticipated that the shift in consumer preferences for derivative cannabis product formats, as well as the applications for cannabinoids in pharmaceutical applications, will cause the demand for cannabinoid extracts and isolates to skyrocket. This shift in consumer preferences is expected to be driven by two main factors: A increasing awareness about the therapeutic benefits combined with the healing properties linked with cannabidiol is another factor that is driving the market (CBD). Furthermore, cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is widely utilised in a variety of medicinal applications, including the treatment of anxiety and depression, the reduction of stress, the prevention of diabetes, the alleviation of pain, the mitigation of cancer symptoms, and the improvement of acne. As more people use products containing CBD for the treatment of a wide variety of medical ailments, it is anticipated that the market will present a number of profitable growth prospects over the course of the forthcoming projection period.

Top Key Players

Cara Therapeutics Inc Arena Pharmaceuticals Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc Echo Pharmaceuticals GW Pharmaceuticals InMed Pharmaceuticals INSYS Therapeutics Inc LaraPharm MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd One World Cannabis Orpheus Medica Receptor Life Sciences RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Tetra Bio-Pharma Cardiol Therapeutics United cannabis Corporation Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and List of Other Prominent Players.

Global Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market SegmentationGlobal Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Products, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)•Natural (Plant-derived)oEpidiolexoSativexoOther Pipeline Products•Synthetic CannabinoidoMarinol (dronabinol)oSyndros (dronabinol)oCesamet (nabilone)oOther Pipeline ProductsGlobal Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Molecule Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)•Cannabinoid Receptor Type 1 (CB1)•Cannabinoid Receptor Type 2 (CB2)•OthersGlobal Cannabinoid Derived Pharmaceutical Market, by Disease Indication, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)•Alzheimer’s Disease•Autism•Cancer•Chronic Pain•Epilepsy•Migraine•Multiple Sclerosis•Schizophrenia•Others

