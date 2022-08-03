Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market 2022 Global Opportunity Analysis Statistics Industry Size Share Competitive Landscape With Forecast To 2030

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses are the primary users of cloud-based drug discovery technologies because of their ability to make the processes of drug discovery and development more efficient and affordable. Cloud-based drug discovery platforms offer the capacity to manage and store massive volumes of data, and users can access the data using a variety of devices, including personal computers, mobile devices, and laptops. Additionally, it offers a high level of data protection. Various software technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, are simplifying formerly difficult processes involved in the creation of new drugs. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the market for cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. This is due to the fact that the majority of pharmaceutical players have begun collaborating with drug developing industries in order to produce vaccines for coronavirus.The market for cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing is being driven by a number of different factors. Some of these factors include the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the reduction of manual errors in drug development processes as a result of the use of cloud-based applications, the rapid implementation of cloud-based platforms, cost-effective procedures, and easy access to real-time data, as well as various government initiatives for the development of novel drugs and an increase in the awareness programme. In addition, the growing demand for pharmaceutical medications from a variety of medical industries is expected to be a primary driver of the expansion of this market throughout the period covered by this estimate. However, during the period between 2019 and 2030, the growth of the market for cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing could be hindered by a number of factors, including the high cost of tools, a lack of available professionals with the necessary skills, and drug discovery procedures that are both complicated and time-consuming.

Top Key Players

Accenture Alibaba Cloud Amazon Web Services Google IBM Nutanix XtalPi and Other Prominent Players.

Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 Based on Cloud•Private•Public•HybridCloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 Based on Service•Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)•Platform as a Service (PaaS)•Software as a Service (SaaS)Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 Based on End-Users•Biotech Vendors•Contract Research Organizations•Pharmaceutical Companies•Other End-Users

