Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022 Global Analysis Growth Size Share Trends Forecast To 2030

In 2021, the global market for connected smart drug delivery systems was valued at USD 799.3 million, and analysts anticipate that this market will expand at a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of 37.4 percent between 2022 and 2028. Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems are the devices that are capable of performing various functions while possessing the maximum degree of intelligence. The use of intelligent drug delivery systems can assist reduce the amount of the drug taken, the number of times it must be taken, as well as the negative side effects of the drug. The use of these devices in the treatment of respiratory ailments, diabetes, and other cardiovascular disorders can be useful. The efficiency of connected smart medicine delivery systems, which are also capable of managing themselves, is significantly increased. COVID-19 The pandemic is greatly increasing the need for such smart (contactless) devices, and as a result, in the future there will be a high requirement for such systems, which will ultimately result in the rise of the market for connected smart drug delivery systems.Connected smart medicine delivery is an intriguing business alternative that offers many expansion possibilities in the areas of research and development, technological advancement, application development, and formulation design. According to the results of the market study done in terms of the product, it is abundantly obvious that the linked sensors sector is the one that dominates the market. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is driving forward new advancements in the respiratory industry (inhalation devices). Additionally, just recently, a team led by Rutgers University developed a smart drug delivery system that decreases inflammation in damaged nerve tissues. This technology has the potential to assist in the treatment of spinal cord injuries and other neurological problems.

Top Key Players

BIOCORP
Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D)
Novo Nordisk
Merck
Pneuma Respiratory
H&T Presspart
Nemera
Ypsomed Holdings
Unolife Corporation
Quio Technologies
SHL Group
Haselmeier Inc
Portal Instruments Inc
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
Amiko Digital Health Limited
Cognita Labs
DIAMESCO CO
Ltd
Eitan Medical (Q Core Medical Ltd
Avoset Health
Sorrel Medical)
Enable Injections
Bigfoot Biomedical Inc
Medtronic Plc
Companion Medical
Sorrel Medical
Cohero Health Inc
Propeller Health
Pendiq Intelligent Diabetes Care
Phillips-Medisize
Becton
Dickinson and Company (BD)
Noble International Inc
etectRx
Aterica Inc
Findair S

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Products
•Connected Inhalers
•Connected Auto injectors
•Connected Needle-Free Injectors
•Connected Pen injectors
•Connected Insulin Pumps
•Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps
•Add-On Sensors
Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Therapeutic Area
•Metabolic Disorders
•Neurological Disorders
•Respiratory Disorders
•Others
Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on End-User
•Hospitals
•Clinics
•Homecare

