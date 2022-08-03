Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents And Kits Market 2022 Global Analysis Growth Size Share Trends Forecast To 2030

The enzyme immunoassay, also known as the EIA test, is a type of laboratory technology that is utilised for the purpose of determining the concentration of analytes in a solution. These analytes include antigen and antibodies. The Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) test involves the utilisation of a wide variety of enzymes, including alkaline phosphatases, glucose oxidases, and carbonic anhydrases, and the outcome can be determined using fluorometry or photometry. The enzyme immunoassay, often known as EIA, is a screening test that is used in the treatment of a wide variety of infectious disorders, including HIV/AIDS, otavirus, syphilis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and pernicious anaemia. The Enzyme Immunoassay, also known as EIA, is a test that can be utilised in a variety of medical facilities, including diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and research laboratories. In addition, enzyme immunoassay, often known as EIA, is utilised in a variety of contexts, including the academic world and the food sector.

Top Key Players

American Laboratory Products Company Ltd.AffymetrixIncThermo Fisher Scientific. Inc.BD BiosciencesbioMérieux SABeckman Coulter Inc.Ortho-Clinical DiagnosticsIncR&D Systems Inc.QIAGENQuidelLife Technologies CorporationZEUS ScientificIncOther Prominent Players

Global Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Kits Market SegmentationGlobal Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Kits Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 – 2030) By Technology•Competitive ELISA•Indirect ELISA•Sandwich ELISA•Multiple/portable ELISAGlobal Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Kits Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 – 2030) By Product Type•Reagents•KitsGlobal Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Reagents and Kits Market Outlook (Revenue, US$ Mn, 2019 – 2030) By Application•Infectious Diseases•Cardiology•Oncology•Bone and Mineral•Autoimmunity•Endocrinology•Toxicology•Neonatal screening•Hematology•Others

