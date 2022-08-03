HIV Drugs Market 2022 Global Opportunity Analysis Statistics Industry Size Share Competitive Landscape With Forecast To 2030

The total value of the global HIV Drugs market was estimated to be 29.43 billion US dollars in 2021, and it is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.26 percent from 2022 to 2030. The human immunodeficiency virus is responsible for the disease known as acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) (HIV). The virus causes harm to the immune system, which in turn hinders the body’s ability to defend itself against pathogens that can cause disease. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) destroys immune cells, particularly CD-4 cells, and makes the body more susceptible to infections and other disorders.AIDS is a life-threatening and chronic disease that can be passed on from one person to another through a variety of channels, such as sexual contact, direct injection with HIV-contaminated drugs, needles, syringes, blood, or blood products, and transmission from HIV-infected mothers to their HIV-positive foetuses. The disease can also be passed on from HIV-positive mothers to their HIV-positive foetuses. There is currently no known cure for AIDS. Antiretroviral therapy, also known as ARVs, is advised for HIV patients because it has the potential to significantly reduce the progression of the illness while also reducing the risk of developing other infections and consequences.The global HIV medications market is expected to expand at a rapid rate as a result of the rising incidence of HIV/AIDS around the world. In 2019, the United Nations Foundation for Aids (UNAIDS) estimated that there were around 38 million people living with HIV/AIDS across the world. It was estimated that there were 36.2 million adults and 1.8 million children in the country.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1092

Top Key Players

Gilead Sciences ViiV Healthcare Janssen Merck & Co Bristol-Myers Squibb TaiMed Biologics CytoDyn Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH AbbVie F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Johnson & Johnson Cipla Limited Daiichi Sankyo Emcure Hetero Drugs and Mylan among others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert :

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1092

Global HIV Drugs Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Product, 2019-2030•Zolgensma•Atripla•Biktarvy•Complera•Delstrigo•Descovy•Dovato•Genvoya•Isentress•Juluca•Odefsey•Stribild•Symtuza•Tivicay•Triumeq•Trogarzo•Truvada•Cabotegravir/Rilpivirine•Fostemsavir•Leronlimab•Others

For More Information :

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-hiv-drugs-market-/1092

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS