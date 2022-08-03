Trending

Medical Silicone Sheet Market 2022 Global Analysis Growth Size Share Trends Forecast To 2030

Medical Silicone Sheet Market

A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.24 percent is expected to be achieved by the total market size of the global medical silicone sheet market over the forecast period.Because it has been put through biocompatibility testing, a medical silicone sheet can be used for a variety of medical purposes. There are three distinct sorts of medical silicone sheets: those that cannot be implanted, those that can be inserted temporarily, and those that can be implanted permanently. They are utilised in a variety of products including, but not limited to: tubes, dental retainers, long-term and short-term implants, respiratory masks, non-stick containers, menstruation cups, syringe pistons, seals and gaskets, and gel sheets for scar healing. The rise in the number of incidents that leave patients with chronic wounds and the lifelong psychological repercussions that are linked with them has led to an increase in the demand for sustainable solutions for wound care. The medical silicone sheet is one of the products that has the most potential for use in the treatment of wounds and scars. The shorter amount of time needed for patients to recover and the much increased likelihood of treatment success were two of the primary factors that influenced the decision of the healthcare industry to advocate for and utilise these treatments. The demand for prosthetics and orthopaedics devices is increasing at a rapid rate, which is having a beneficial effect on market expansion. Due to the fact that it is both lightweight and aesthetically pleasing, silicone is the material of choice for the production of orthopaedic and prosthetic devices.

Top Key Players

CVS Health
ScarAway
Lando Biomaterials Company
Aliver
Smith & Nephew
Fortune Medical Instrument
Australian Health Industry Co. Pty Ltd
Hans Biomed Corp
Winner Medical
Molnlycke Health Care
Renhe Group
Shandong Huangshengtang Pharmaceutical
Lubrizol
Haerbin Qianbaina
Trelleborg
Elkem
Gurido
Krucasano
and Henitar.

Segmentation of Medical Silicone Sheet Market-
By Application
•Surgical wounds
•Scar patch
•Burn treatment
•Others
By End-User
•Hospitals & clinics
•Ambulatory Surgical Center
•Homecare

