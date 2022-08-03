Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market 2022 Global Industry Size Share Emerging Trends Top Leaders Segmentation And Future Prospects By 2030

The total value of the global market for neurovascular devices or interventional neurology was estimated to be $2.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.13 percent from 2022 to 2030. Neurovascular conditions include intracranial aneurysms, ischemic stroke, subarachnoid haemorrhage, cavernous malformations, arteriovenous malformations, carotid disease, intracerebral haemorrhage, and moyamoya disease. Other neurovascular conditions include arteriovenous malformations and arteriovenous malformations. Neurovascular devices are used to treat a blood artery or blood flow that is causing problems for the brain or the nervous system.The development of new neurovascular devices, improved medical reimbursement policies, rising demand for safe and effective neurovascular devices, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in research and development activities for neurovascular therapies are all factors that contribute to the expansion of the market for interventional neurology or neurovascular devices. In addition to this, an increasing number of patients’ demands for treatments that are minimally invasive results in the development and introduction of neurovascular devices, which is projected to drive the expansion of the neurovascular devices market. For example, Stryker Corporation (US) introduced the Surpass Evolve Flow Diverter in August of 2020 and gained approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the device at the same time. This diverter is the first 64-wire cobalt-chromium flow diverter to be designed and manufactured in the United States for the purpose of re-directing blood flow and promoting aneurysm repair. On the other hand, the high cost of neurovascular devices and therapies may be a factor that slows the growth of the market.

Top Key Players

Johnson & JohnsonMedtronic PLCStryker CorporationTerumo CorporationPenumbraIncMicroport Scientific CorporationKaneka Corp.Integer Holdings CorporationBaltPerflow MedicalPhenox GmbHSensomeEvascRapid MedicalAsahi Intecc Co. LtdAcandis GmbHMedikit Co. LtdImperative CareLepu MedicalCerus EndovascularMicroVentionIncMizuho MedicalPeter Lazic GmBHSpartan MicroEmbofluStraub Medical AGAngioDynamicsMicrobot Medical Inc.

Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Products, 2020-2030, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)•Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices•Embolic Coils•Bare Detachable Coils•Coated Detachable Coils•Flow Diversion Devices•Liquid Embolic Agents•Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems•Carotid Artery Stents•Embolic Protection Devices•Balloon Catheters•Support Devices•Microcatheters•Guidewires•Neurothrombectomy devices•Clot Retrievals•Suction & Aspiration Devices•SnaresGlobal Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by End-Users, 2020-2030, Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)•Hospitals & Surgical Centers•Ambulatory Care Centers•Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

