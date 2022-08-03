Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market 2022 Global Opportunity Analysis Statistics Industry Size Share Competitive Landscape With Forecast To 2030

The developing trends in wellness, health, and prevention, as well as the shifting focus of consumers on a more holistic approach, have contributed to an ongoing rise in the awareness of the impact that nutrition has had over the past several years. A method known as “personalised nutrition” is one that takes into account the specifics of an individual while formulating recommendations, manufacturing goods, or providing services in the field of nutrition. Personalized nutrition is allowing consumers to be more disciplined in maintaining a healthier dietary regimen by using wearable gadgets for monitoring weight, height, heart rate, and other data or by taking advantage of emerging services, including genetic profiling and gut-micro biome testing. This is in contrast to the conventional, one-size-fits-all strategies that have been utilised in the past. There are many different products that fall under the category of personalised nutrition. Some of these products include vitamins, herbs and botanicals, proteins and amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, probiotics, fibres and specialty carbohydrates, and others such as prebiotics, carotenoids, glucosamine, and so on.It is anticipated that over the forecast period, the global market for Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition would expand significantly due to developments in genetic science, improvements in the practise of healthy eating, and fast increasing concerns connected to inadequate nutrition. Additionally, there has been an uptick in the level of interest shown by manufacturers in the field of personalised nutrition and the formation of strategic alliances. For example, in February of 2019, Segterra, Inc. entered into a relationship with Helix in order to facilitate the commercialization of its GoalGetter individualised model by use of Helix’s marketplace. Customers are being supported in their efforts to improve their health and nutrition by an emerging field known as digital health. As a consequence of this, the progression of digitization in every region of the world is also one of the primary elements that is driving market expansion.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1047

Top Key Players

Arborvitae Baze BiogeniQ Bitbite Datassential Day Two Ltd DNAFit Flavourspace B.V FoodMinds Freshly GenBiome GenoPalate Glucovation Habit food personalized Healbe Corporation InsideTracker Ixcela Lifefuels Loewi Mixfit Inc myDNAhealth Noom Inc Nutrigenomix Nutrino Onegevity Health Onex Corporation Pathway Genomics Phynova Group Limited PlateJoy Inc Shopwell SmartPlate Spoon Guru STYR Suggestic Tespo Tivity Health Viome Inc Vydiant WellnessFX Inc Whisk Zipongo Amazing Food Solution Inc Atlas Biomed Group Ltd Caligenix Drawbridge Health Inc Food Gene & Me Eurogenetica Ltd Molecular You Corp Sundose O2 Studio Geneplanet DNApa and other prominent players.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert :

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1047

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market by Service•Questionnaire/Survey Based•Wearables and Apps•Home Test Kits•Others (Consultation, etc.) Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Based on Application•Biomarkers/ Diagnostic and Monitoring Tools•Genetics/ Nutrigenomics•Microbiome/Next Generation Probiotics•Physical Traits & Lifestyle Based Solution

For More Information :

https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-next-generation-personalized-nutrition-market/1047

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS