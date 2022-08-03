Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market 2022 Global Opportunity Analysis Statistics Industry Size Share Competitive Landscape With Forecast To 2030

Trending

The developing trends in wellness, health, and prevention, as well as the shifting focus of consumers on a more holistic approach, have contributed to an ongoing rise in the awareness of the impact that nutrition has had over the past several years. A method known as “personalised nutrition” is one that takes into account the specifics of an individual while formulating recommendations, manufacturing goods, or providing services in the field of nutrition. Personalized nutrition is allowing consumers to be more disciplined in maintaining a healthier dietary regimen by using wearable gadgets for monitoring weight, height, heart rate, and other data or by taking advantage of emerging services, including genetic profiling and gut-micro biome testing. This is in contrast to the conventional, one-size-fits-all strategies that have been utilised in the past. There are many different products that fall under the category of personalised nutrition. Some of these products include vitamins, herbs and botanicals, proteins and amino acids, fatty acids, minerals, probiotics, fibres and specialty carbohydrates, and others such as prebiotics, carotenoids, glucosamine, and so on.It is anticipated that over the forecast period, the global market for Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition would expand significantly due to developments in genetic science, improvements in the practise of healthy eating, and fast increasing concerns connected to inadequate nutrition. Additionally, there has been an uptick in the level of interest shown by manufacturers in the field of personalised nutrition and the formation of strategic alliances. For example, in February of 2019, Segterra, Inc. entered into a relationship with Helix in order to facilitate the commercialization of its GoalGetter individualised model by use of Helix’s marketplace. Customers are being supported in their efforts to improve their health and nutrition by an emerging field known as digital health. As a consequence of this, the progression of digitization in every region of the world is also one of the primary elements that is driving market expansion.

Top Key Players

Arborvitae
Baze
BiogeniQ
Bitbite
Datassential
Day Two Ltd
DNAFit
Flavourspace B.V
FoodMinds
Freshly
GenBiome
GenoPalate
Glucovation
Habit food personalized
Healbe Corporation
InsideTracker
Ixcela
Lifefuels
Loewi
Mixfit Inc
myDNAhealth
Noom Inc
Nutrigenomix
Nutrino
Onegevity Health
Onex Corporation
Pathway Genomics
Phynova Group Limited
PlateJoy Inc
Shopwell
SmartPlate
Spoon Guru
STYR
Suggestic
Tespo
Tivity Health
Viome Inc
Vydiant
WellnessFX Inc
Whisk
Zipongo
Amazing Food Solution Inc
Atlas Biomed Group Ltd
Caligenix
Drawbridge Health Inc
Food Gene & Me
Eurogenetica Ltd
Molecular You Corp
Sundose
O2 Studio
Geneplanet
DNApa
and other prominent players.

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market by Service
•Questionnaire/Survey Based
•Wearables and Apps
•Home Test Kits
•Others (Consultation, etc.)

Global Next-Generation Personalized Nutrition Market Based on Application
•Biomarkers/ Diagnostic and Monitoring Tools
•Genetics/ Nutrigenomics
•Microbiome/Next Generation Probiotics
•Physical Traits & Lifestyle Based Solution

