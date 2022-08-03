Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2022 Global Analysis Growth Size Share Trends Forecast To 2030

Diagnostic tools that are employed at the point of care can provide an early and accurate diagnosis of diseases. These methods are exceptionally sensitive, efficient with regard to cost, and yield results almost instantly. Diagnostics that can be performed at the point of care have several benefits, whether they are used in a hospital, a doctor’s office, a home healthcare setting, or a research facility. The increasing incidence of both chronic and infectious diseases around the globe is one of the primary contributors to the expansion of this market. In addition, the pandemic caused by COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on the market for diagnostics used at the point of care. POC market potential are being driven by the rising number of COVID-19 patients, which is compelling the healthcare industry to develop more advanced and rapid diagnostic equipment.The high prevalence of infectious diseases, rising human health issues, the need for rapid diagnostics, the lack of advanced technologies in diagnostic labs, the growing preference for home healthcare, new inventions and innovations by key players, changes in lifestyle patterns, and rising healthcare expenditure will create more opportunities to expand the point of care diagnostics market over the course of the forecast period.

Top Key Players

Abbott LaboratoriesDickinson And Company (Bd)Chembio Diagnostic SystemsIncDanaher CorporationEkf Diagnostics Holdings PlcWerfenlife S.A.Johnson & Johnson ServicesIncNova BiomedicalHoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.Quidel CorporationSiemens AgTrinity BiotechAccubiotech Co Ltd.

Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 Based on Products•Blood Glucose Monitoring Testing Products•Cardiac Metabolism Monitoring Testing Products•Infectious Disease Testing Products•Coagulation Monitoring Products•Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Product•Fecal Occult Testing Products•Hematology Testing Products•Tumor/Cancer Markers Testing Products•Drugs of Abuse Testing Products•Urinalysis Testing Products•Cholesterol Testing Products•Other PoC Testing ProductsGlobal Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 Based on Platform•Lateral Flow Assays (Immunochromatography Tests/Lateral Flow Immunoassays)•Dipsticks•Microfluidics•Molecular DiagnosticGlobal Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 Based on Mode•Prescription-Based Testing Products•Over-the-Counter (OTC) Testing ProductGlobal Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 Based on End-users•Home Care/Self Testing•Physician offices & Outpatient/Ambulatory Care Settings•Hospitals•Research Laboratories

