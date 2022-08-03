Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market Share Worldwide Analysis Gross Margin Study Latest Innovations Segments Growth Prediction Industry Trends And Opportunity Assessment By 2030

In 2021, the size of the global sensor-based smart catheters market was estimated at USD 3.83 billion. Between 2022 and 2030, it is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0 percent. A smart catheter equipped with sensors can detect chemical shifts in the pH or acid-base balance of the surrounding environment. A catheter is a piece of medical equipment that is introduced into the body in order to permit the outflow of physiological fluids for the purpose of therapeutic or disease management reasons or for the administration of medications while undergoing a surgical procedure. Manufacturers of catheters have recently started incorporating electronic sensing functionality into their tools, giving rise to the concept of “sensing” catheters.It is anticipated that an increase in the prevalence of diseases such as urinary bladder problems, renal failure, and coronary heart disease will lead to an increase in the need for catheterization procedures, which may include the utilisation of sensor-based smart catheters. As a result of an increase in the prevalence of catheter-associated urological and vascular infections, governments in developed nations have developed guidelines for nurses and other healthcare professionals to use catheterization effectively and safely. These guidelines will have a positive effect on the market for sensor-based smart catheters. In August of 2021, Freudenberg Medical expanded their sensor integration capabilities for catheter manufacturing. These capabilities included the ability to integrate temperature and pressure sensors, as well as full sensor arrays and fibre optic sensors.However, the high cost of advanced catheters can be a factor that slows down business development. Because of chronic conditions and cardiovascular issues, such as urinary bladder disease, renal failure, and coronary heart disease, an increasing number of patients who are undergoing catheterization operations require innovative catheters. However, as a result of the high cost of catheterization treatments for these conditions, it is possible that the adoption rate of catheters will decrease across low-income nations.

Top Key Players

Abbott Laboratories ICU Medical Inc B. Braun Melsungen AG Johnson & Johnson Services Inc Teleflex Incorporated Becton Dickinson and Company Biometrix Medtronic plcAD Instruments UroDev Medical Asid Bonz GmbH Bactiguard AB COOK Medical Laborie Medline Industries ZOLL Medical Corporation TE ConnectivityOther prominent players.

Global Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)•Temperature Sensing Foley Catheter•Pressure Catheter•Mapping Catheter•OthersGlobal Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Catheter Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)•Single Lumen•Multi LumenGlobal Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Material, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)•Silicon•Polytetrafluoroethylene•Polyetheretherketone•OthersGlobal Sensor-based Smart Catheters Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)•Cardiovascular•Urology•Gynaecology•Neurovascular•Others

