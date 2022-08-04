Biosimilar Market Share 2022, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2027 – IMARC Group
According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Biosimilars market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021. Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.
Biosimilars are biotherapeutic products that are particularly identical to a reference biologic drug. They are produced using living organisms and cells that have complex molecular structures. To be labeled as a biosimilar, a biological drug must be proved similar in terms of efficacy, safety, and quality. Biosimilars are comparatively more expensive than generic drugs as their production process is complex and requires considerable investments in research and development (R&D) activities.
Biosimilar Market Trends:
The surging prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, especially among the geriatric population, represents one of the key factors significantly contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing instances of patent expiration and loss of protection in several biologic drugs are creating a positive outlook for the market. The manufacturers have to resort to approval from the regulatory authorities once their patent expires to start the production of biosimilars. Moreover, biosimilars do not require extensive marketing, as the efficacy and safety profile of their branded counterparts has already been established, which, in turn, is working in favor of the market growth. Besides this, the high costs related to innovator biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), have compelled governments to undertake initiatives encouraging the usage of biosimilars over branded biologics due to their cost-effectiveness, which is accelerating the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Teva
- Celltrion
- Merck & Co
- Samsung Bioepis
- Eli Lilly
- Biocon
- Reddy’s Laboratories
- Amgen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
Molecule insights:
- Infliximab
- Insulin Glargine
- Epoetin Alfa
- Etanercept
- Filgrastim
- Somatropin
- Rituximab
- Follitropin Alfa
Indication Insights:
- Auto-Immune Diseases
- Blood Disorder
- Diabetes
- Oncology
- Growth Deficiency
- Female Infertility
Manufacturing Insights:
- In-house Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing
Regional Insights:
- United States
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Others
