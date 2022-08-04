Biosimilar Market Share 2022, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2027 – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, entitled “Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Biosimilars market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021. Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027.

Biosimilars are biotherapeutic products that are particularly identical to a reference biologic drug. They are produced using living organisms and cells that have complex molecular structures. To be labeled as a biosimilar, a biological drug must be proved similar in terms of efficacy, safety, and quality. Biosimilars are comparatively more expensive than generic drugs as their production process is complex and requires considerable investments in research and development (R&D) activities.

Biosimilar Market Trends:

The surging prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, especially among the geriatric population, represents one of the key factors significantly contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing instances of patent expiration and loss of protection in several biologic drugs are creating a positive outlook for the market. The manufacturers have to resort to approval from the regulatory authorities once their patent expires to start the production of biosimilars. Moreover, biosimilars do not require extensive marketing, as the efficacy and safety profile of their branded counterparts has already been established, which, in turn, is working in favor of the market growth. Besides this, the high costs related to innovator biologics, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), have compelled governments to undertake initiatives encouraging the usage of biosimilars over branded biologics due to their cost-effectiveness, which is accelerating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Merck & Co

Samsung Bioepis

Eli Lilly

Biocon

Reddy’s Laboratories

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Molecule insights:

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Epoetin Alfa

Etanercept

Filgrastim

Somatropin

Rituximab

Follitropin Alfa

Indication Insights:

Auto-Immune Diseases

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Growth Deficiency

Female Infertility

Manufacturing Insights:

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

Regional Insights:

United States

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

India

South Korea

Others

